Another woman files sex abuse lawsuit against disgraced comedian, Bill Cosby

Disgraced American comedian, Bill Cosby of “The Cosby Show” fame, has been slapped by another lawsuit after a woman alleged that he drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986.

Apart from the actor-comedian, the woman, Stacey Pinkerton, also sued NBC Universal where “The Cosby Show” was aired, as well as other companies in New York, where five other women had filed a similar lawsuit in early December.

While filing the lawsuit on Friday, Pinkerton said she was a 21-year-old flight attendant and model in the year she claims Cosby drugged her at a restaurant in Illinois and took her back to a hotel room in Chicago.

She alleges that Cosby “engaged in forced sexual intercourse” with her while she was incapacitated from the drugs he had administered on her.

Pinkerton says the assault came after she had met Cosby in New York and he promised to help her career.

“Cosby engaged in the same or similar pattern of conduct with his victims, including expressing interest in advancing their careers, giving them roles on The Cosby Show, using The Cosby Show and its filming locations as a means to access, isolate, sexually harass, and sexually assault women, using drugs to incapacitate his victims, and forcibly engaging in sexual acts with them without their consent,” Pinkerton’s lawsuit says.

The lawsuit comes more than a year after Cosby was released from prison after his conviction for a 2018 sexual assault in Pennsylvania was overturned.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who accused Cosby of sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.

Cosby had served nearly three years in prison before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction, finding that he gave incriminating testimony in a deposition about the encounter only after believing he had immunity from prosecution.

