I had a fight with Bam Bam two weeks before I proposed to her —Teddy A

Big Brother Naija reality star cum actor, Tope Adebuniyan, simply known as Teddy A has revealed that he had a fight with his wife Bam Bam two weeks before he proposed to her.

The reality TV star who disclosed this on the latest episode of the The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by actor, Nedu, said that he almost broke up with Bam Bam before he later changed his mind and proposed to her.

Teddy A added that it took talking to his brother in the US to set his head straight and make him see how in love he was with his girlfriend who is also an ex-BBNaija housemate.

He said, “We [Bam Bam and I] were fighting for about two weeks. Yeah, we were almost done. We were actually pretty much done. I come talk to my PA say come o, I no fit end this thing like this na. Make we get closure. So, that night, I come reason say, o boy you don dey with this girl from Big Brother till now. All these things happening, you want to just suddenly go away? O boy, you dey craze o.

“I come call my brother for Yankee, say, how far? This na wetin I want do, wettin you think? He come say, “how do you feel?’ I said, bro, I feel like I’m about to throw up because I can’t explain the emotions. He come say, bro do this thing na. Omo, if you no do am, you go regret o. I said, okay.”

Teddy A said that he later went to Bam Bam’s house and planned a surprise proposal for her with the assistance of her manager and PA after pranking her that the Lagos State Governor wanted to see her.

As Bam Bam arrived home, filled with excitement about the opportunity to meet the governor, she was unaware of the magical surprise awaiting her.

To her astonishment, as she stepped into their home, Teddy A knelt down on one knee, holding a gleaming wedding ring.

The pair later got married on November 16, 2019, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

