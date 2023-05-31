Toyin Abraham tasks Tinubu to avoid mistakes of his predecessors

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has tasked the newly inaugurated President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid mistakes made by his predecessors.

The popular thespian tasked Tinubu in a post on her Instagram page tagged ‘’The responsibility of stewardship: An Open Letter to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’’.

The mother, in her open letter to Tinubu, highlighted the significant challenges that the country currently faces and urged him to be proactive in addressing them.

The letter by the actress reads thus in full; “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” states, “Let me start this letter by offering my hearty congratulations on your confirmation as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is the highest honour any Nigerian can receive to be given the people’s mandate and asked to lead Nigeria. The road to the presidency has taken several years and a lot of hard work on your part, and to have your efforts crowned by success is Allah’s way of rewarding all of your good deeds and private dua’s.

‘‘People have asked why I openly supported your candidacy when others opposed you. I have received insults and threats to my life and business because of my personal choice, which I have never forced on anyone else. I will continue supporting you because I have experienced your leadership in Lagos and your achievements as a public servant. I have also admired your ability to adapt to the times and how you have supported the dreams and ideas of so many younger people. That said, I will always side with the people and Nigeria over anyone, and I think I speak for all of us when I say we need peace and stability in the country.

‘‘The president’s office is a big responsibility, requiring humility, intelligence, and courage to govern successfully. These are qualities I know you have. I also know you understand better than anyone the seriousness of your role as president. After all, you have been preparing for this role since your NADECO days in 1993 and the role you took in defending M.K.O. Abiola’s candidacy as president during the June 12 protests.”

