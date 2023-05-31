OAP Nedu admits to encouraging married women to cheat

Nigerian on-air personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel popularly known as Nedu Wazobia has admitted that he has once encouraged married women to cheat on their husbands.

The divorcee made the admission during the latest episode of the ‘Honest Bunch Podcast,’ while recounting the story of a newly married woman who confided in him about her reasons for choosing to be unfaithful to her husband.

According to Nedu, the woman’s husband had advocated for a “no s3x before marriage” stance while they were dating but after they both got married she discovered her husband was impotent.

Nedu further stated that he encouraged the woman to cheat on her husband and also told other women who were going through similar situations to cheat on their male partners.

He said; “Oga is telling you ‘No s3x before marriage’, find out if he likes it from the other side.”

Nedu also defended his controversial advice to the woman saying, “My brother, I support her. I’m sorry, men, don’t be angry, but I supported the woman. This guy just married her and they were saying no s3x before marriage. Na so the girl enter o”.

