Actress Toyin Abraham faces trolls attacking her husband

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham in an Instagram post has slammed trolls who were of the notion that she was wealthier than her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

In a post shared via her Instagram page, the movie star said she won’t allow anyone talk down on her actor husband as he was a hardworking man who has been doing a lot for her and their kids.

The popular actress wrote;

“I don’t usually do this and I am only going to address this just once and I hope this ends here.

People need to stop this mentality that famous people or the more famous ones are the richest in their family, relationships or even friendships”

She continued;

“Just because some people do not like to blow their horns doesn’t mean they should be seen as less or incapable.

“I’m speaking up because I won’t let people talk down on my husband who is a very hard-working man and is doing a lot for me and the kids.”

“Do not ridicule his hard work and what he stands for. Everything he has, he’s worked for with his own sweat and he deserves it. I am the last born of my family and you’d think I’m the richest just because I’m famous which is far from the truth.”

“It is 2022 please, we need to do better and stop this ill-mannered mentality. Celebrate people without trying to pitch them against another person or ridicule their hard work or give credit to another. It’s so old and needs to stop.”

