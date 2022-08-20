Actress Toyin Abraham opens up on feud with colleague, Lizzy Anjorin

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has opened up on her long-running feud with a colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Before releasing a statement on her Instagram account on Saturday, Abraham went live on the platform with another Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, to talk about her feud with Anjorin.

During the session, the actress admitted that she had never trolled her colleague with any fake Instagram page or paid a blogger to attack her.

Abraham, who broke down in tears, said she was responding to the issue because she wanted to protect her son and husband after Anjorin dragged them into the issue.

The actress also revealed that she has involved the police on the matter.

She said: “It is important that I make this clarifications and share this information with the public, especially after the conclusion of the police investigation.

“Lizzy Anjorin and I, we no longer have issues. Yes, I had to get the police involved. The investigations revealed that I did not wrong her. She ran with a comment from a fan which did not come from me. At the police station, we tabled our grievances and she apologized and we have since moved on.

“This clarification is important for some reasons and the police officers have concluded their investigations and I need to let the public know.

“And please, I am begging for anything that has to do with me and Lizzy is now in the past. I beg you. And I also want to beg everyone, every child is my child no matter how the case may be please kindly take children out of it. I am on my knees. I am begging, Thank you and love you all. Thank you.

“Lastly I want to say a huge thanks to all my fans for always supporting my brand and loving me unconditionally.”

