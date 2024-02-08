Police arraigns six traders for allegedly assaulting Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal

Police on Thursday arraigned six traders at the Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos Island for allegedly assaulting a popular Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal.

The police charged Qudus Jokogbola, Siri Olawale, Edu Shakirat, Fausat Mohammed, Kafayat Ahmed, and Opere Morenike with conspiracy, breach of peace, and causing bodily harm.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Isholla told the court that the defendants and two others at large committed the alleged offence at Oba Akintoye Market in Lagos Island on February 5.

The duo of Ade Oshodi and Ademola Olabiyi announced their appearance for the defendants and nominal complainant’s lawyer respectively.

Isholla informed the court that the defendants conspired among themselves and forcefully pushed the actress, causing her bodily injuries.

He said the defendants’ actions were a breach of public peace and contravened sections 168(d), 170(b) 411, and 413(2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their not guilty plea, their counsel, who led other six lawyers, told the court that his clients were market men and women.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate A. A. Paul granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N200 000 with one surety in like sum

He ordered that the sureties must be residents of Lagos State with evidence of tax payment to the state government, among others.

The magistrate also ordered that the defendants should be remanded in a correctional facility until they perfect their bail terms.

He adjourned the case till March 11 for mention.

