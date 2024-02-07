Entertainment
Kanye West to storm Lagos, Nairobi on tour
American hip-hop artiste, Kanye West, has publicised a list of countries he would be touring in 2024 and 2025, including Lagos, Nigeria, and Nairobi, Kenya.
West made the disclosure on Wednesday in a a screenshot of a conversation shared on his Instagram story.
The screenshot detailed suggested tour dates to include Eko Energy City in Lagos, Nigeria for December 14, 2024, and Nyayo International Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya for December 7, 2024.
READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian fears ex-husband, Kanye West’s behaviour will damage kids
It also disclosed that West’s tour will start in Toronto, Canada on June 22, 2024, and continue across the US until August, when it will move to Mexico.
After which West will tour Spain, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates before going to Kenya and Nigeria in December.
From Africa, West will move to Australia in January 2025, and then, finish the tour in Japan in February.
His post has ignited anticipation among netizens as some of them are already asking about the tickets
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...