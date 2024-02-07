Kanye West to storm Lagos, Nairobi on tour

American hip-hop artiste, Kanye West, has publicised a list of countries he would be touring in 2024 and 2025, including Lagos, Nigeria, and Nairobi, Kenya.

West made the disclosure on Wednesday in a a screenshot of a conversation shared on his Instagram story.

The screenshot detailed suggested tour dates to include Eko Energy City in Lagos, Nigeria for December 14, 2024, and Nyayo International Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya for December 7, 2024.

It also disclosed that West’s tour will start in Toronto, Canada on June 22, 2024, and continue across the US until August, when it will move to Mexico.

After which West will tour Spain, Egypt, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates before going to Kenya and Nigeria in December.

From Africa, West will move to Australia in January 2025, and then, finish the tour in Japan in February.

His post has ignited anticipation among netizens as some of them are already asking about the tickets

