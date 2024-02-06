Entertainment
GRAMMY AWARDS: Tinubu hails Davido, Burna Boy, others despite loss
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian musicians nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.
They include Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide, Tems, Asake, and Ayra Starr.
Tinubu’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled ‘President Tinubu congratulates Nigeria’s 2024 Grammy awards nominees.’
The President celebrated the “musical marvels who have put Nigeria on the chart of cultural command through their artistry and anthemic earworms, building and earning our nation enormous soft power,” the statement read.
Read also: Senate looks to Customs to save Nigeria from more borrowings
Ripples Nigeria reports that at the Grammy Award Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, South African singer, Tyla, won the award for the Best African Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammys.
Burna Boy, who bagged four nominations, was joined by Davido, who earned three nominations in his debut.
Meanwhile, Asake, Arya Starr, and Olamide clinched one nomination apiece in the maiden Best African Music Performance category alongside South Africa’s Tyla.
None of the Nigerian musicians, however, won their nominations.
Reacting to the development, Tinubu said: “Our superstars nominated for the Grammy Awards are all winners. I am proud of their exploits.
“They represent that Nigerian ideal; the courage to strive and succeed against all odds and the hope to stay true to purpose. I congratulate and thank them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria.”
The President also commended the exceptional artists for their fidelity to the art, audacity and discipline in the pursuit of excellence.
