Davido sells out 02 Arena for third time

Davido has continued to set the tone as a frontrunner in the music industry, nationwide and globally as his Timeless Tour at the iconic O2 Arena was a sold-out show.

The Grammys-nominated singer On January 28, 2024, filled up the O2 Arena as he thrilled fans with a collection of his hit singles while also being joined on the stage by different artists.

The multi-awarding-winning artist has been on the road since releasing his fourth album ‘Timeless’.

Davido‘s latest O2 show is the third time he has sold out the 20,000-capacity Arena after becoming the first Nigerian solo artist to sell out the Arena in 2019 before returning for another sold-out show in 2022.

At the ‘Timeless Concert’ at the O2, Davido performed hit songs from his catalogue to the delight of fans who sang along.

READ ALSO:Davido files objection on Pinnick’s N2.3bn suit

The concert also had guest appearances as Davido was joined on stage by DMW signee Logos Olori to perform ‘Picasso’ off his ‘Timeless’ album.

He also brought out Mayorkun with whom he performed their hit single ‘The Best’. It was a euphoric moment when he brought out Kizz Daniel for a performance of their recent collaboration ‘Twe Twe’.

Davido’s O2 concert comes a week ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards where he is competing in three categories for the chance to win his first Grammys.

In November 2023, Davido received three nominations at the 66th Annual Grammy Award for “Unavailable”, “Feel” and his album Timeless.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now