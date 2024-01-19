Court dismisses Davido’s objection over breach of contract case with Amaju Pinnick

A Delta State High Court sitting in Effurun has dismissed the preliminary objections filed by singer, Davido and his company, Davido Music Worldwide Limited, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear and determine the breach of contract suit filed against him by former NFF President Amaju Pinnick and Brownhill Investment Company Limited over the annual ‘Warri Again Concert’.

Recall that Davido’s legal team had challenged the court’s authority to handle the breach of contract case brought against them by Amaju Pinnick and Brownhill Investment Company Limited regarding the annual ‘Warri Again Concert’.

However, the Delta State High Court in its ruling delivered on Thursday in Suit No. EHC/183/2023 between Brownhill Investments Company Limited vs. Davido & Davido Music Worldwide Limited bordering on breach of contract, the court discountenanced the arguments made by the defendants that the matter was a debt recovery case and was premature since the claimant failed to issue a letter of demand requesting for a refund of monies claimed in the case.

The court agreed with the legal submissions advanced by the claimant’s counsel to the effect that the reliefs sought in the writ of summons must be read jointly and cannot be read in isolation to determine the nature of the suit.

In addition, the court held that the reliefs sought in the suit showed clearly that the matter was a breach of contract action which does not require the issuance of any letter of demand prior to filing and/or instituting the same.

READ ALSO:Davido blows hot, slams Samklef for sharing video of newborn twins

Pinnick, a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, had called out singer Davido for failing to perform at the event despite being paid $94,600.

“We paid Davido $94,600 on the 6th of April. We paid $18,000 for his plane. If he says he’s a big boy, we will tell him we are bigger than him,” Pinnick said in October during the 19th edition of the event.

Pinnick and his company, Brownhill Investment Company Limited, therefore followed up the accusation with a petition to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa.

The FIFA Executive Committee member in the petition filed on his behalf by his counsel, Osaruyi Ayela-Uwangue, urged the police to investigate Davido’s alleged criminal action with a view to prosecution.

Pinnick had in a suit filed last year said the singer approached him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and asked to be a part of the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again Concert’ event slated for October 6.

After initial hesitation, the ex-NFF president honoured the request and agreed to pay Davido N70 million to perform at the event.

Davido, who did videos to promote the concert ahead of time, however, failed to show up on the day of the event.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now