Actor Chidi Mokeme reacts to rumours of running s3x toy business, battle with partial facial paralysis

Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has reacted to rumours of running a s3x toy business and how he was able to cope when he was diagnosed with partial facial paralysis.

The thespian who reacted to his rumoured venture into s3x toy business during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo confirmed the speculation saying he started the business some years back and it is doing well.

He said; ‘‘I did start a s3x toy business, and that business is one of the best out there. It’s booming, and that’s how I know. We run it the way we do because people want to keep it hidden. More than ten times, I’ve had products sell out in a single day, and the company runs out of stock just as quickly”.

Chidi also stressed on the universal nature of discussions about s3x stating that it’s the one thing that everybody sets out to do in the morning, either with an agenda or not.

“What’s the topic you like talking about the most? I said s3x. When I said s3x, everyone exclaimed, s3x! I said yes, that’s exactly it. Because it’s the one thing everybody in the world agrees on. There is no ethnic divide. No religious divides, no racism. Everybody understands it. It’s the one thing that everybody sets out to do in the morning, either with an agenda or not. You are thinking about it one way or another,” he added.

He also shared how he was able to handle the harrowing experience of waking up one early morning with partial facial paralysis, a condition known as bell’s palsy.

Chidi said; “This happened as I woke up one morning. Probably, this happened in the middle of the night. Luckily for me, I was away in the US, so I was at home.

‘‘So I woke up that morning. I tried to reach my phone. The mind wants to pick up the phone, but the body is not responding. It is a very confused state,” he said.

The actor said that he did not allow the condition to weigh him down as he vehemently refused to let his condition stop him from working as he normally would have.

“I said that is not going to stop me. I am going to get up. That is what I could have told my brother if he came in. Do not let that stop you. You have to keep going. That is just a small distraction,” he emphasised.

