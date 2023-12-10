Actor Chidi Mokeme confirms he’s dating colleague Chioma Akpotha

Nollywood actor Chidi Mokeme has taken to his social media account to confirm that he is dating his colleague Chioma Akpotha while speaking on his feelings towards her.

The actor who made the revelation in a post on his Instagram page said that they have both had something going on for a while but have kept it from the public.

He said that he cannot help but love and adore Chioma Akpotha and that he has no explanation for his feelings towards her as it has made both of them decide to come out of the closet

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram page below;

“PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

@chiomakpotha and I Have Decided To Come Out Of The Closet.

”I Have No Explanations To Make, But I Just Can’t Help The Way I Love And Adore Her

”We Ask That You Please Respect Our Privacy At This Time.

”All We Need Is Your Support.

”To Understand Our Journey And How We Got Here, We Have Chronicled Our Story In “NO WAY THROUGH” Now Streaming Exclusively On @primevideonaija @primevideo”.

In a video on his Instagram page Chidi said; “Hello friends and family, I have an important announcement to bring to you. I don’t think I can keep it a secret anymore. A pregnancy cannot be kept hidden for so long. So for some time now, Chioma and I have had something going and we have kept it away from you guys until we are ready to bring it to you.

‘‘We have found favor in each other’s eyes and as such we think that we have a lot in common and we have decided to share our time together and now we bring you the good news of a union that has been made from heaven. This good news of a calling by God, after all, can two work together except they agreed”.

