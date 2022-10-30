Instagram deactivates Hushpuppi’s verified account

The verified Instagram account of the embattled suspected internet fraudster, Abbas Ramoni who is better known as Hushpuppi has been deactivated.

The internet big boy is being tried in the United States of America on charges of hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.

After Hushpuppi’s arrest in Dubai by a joint team of Dubai Police and United States FBI agents in June 2020, his IG account had been dormant.

The internet fraudster who is renowned for sharing photos of his exuberant lifestyle was earlier given permission by the social media platform to share videos and photos on the platform once he does not represent dangerous organisations or individuals.

However, Instagram seems to have reviewed the decision to allow Hushpuppi’s account to remain active.

A recent check by Ripples Nigeria revealed that the Instagram account of Hushpuppi has been deactivated as it can no longer be found on the search bar and there are no results to his name.

Below is a screenshot of the latest outcome.

