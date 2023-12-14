Singer Naira Marley accuses actress Iyabo Ojo of libel, threatens N500m lawsuit

Nigerian street hop singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola aka Naira Marley has accused Nollywood actress Iyabo of libel and is demanding the sum of N500m as damages and a public apology for allegedly spreading false narratives about him in public.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner who issued the notice to the actress in a letter signed by his legal representative Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co, accused Iyabo Ojo of publishing false and malicious content about the singer on her official Instagram account.

In the letter dated December 12, 2023, the musician’s lawyer also highlighted a series of comments made by the actress in September, stating that the content was malicious and caused substantial harm to Naira Marley’s reputation.

The actress was thus ordered to publish an apology on her official Instagram account and in a national daily within 7 days of receiving the letter failure of which will result in the commencement of legal proceedings with a demand for damages of N500 million from the actress.

The letter reads thus in part; “It is unarguably clear that the above quoted words are in their ordinary and natural meanings meant or were understood to mean by ordinary right thinking members of the public that have read the post that our Client is a drug addict and that he laced the food and drinks which our Client gave to the boys staying with him with drugs with the resultant effect of occasioning monumental destruction of their lives.”

It also added that Iyabo Ojo’s claim of Naira Marley causing harm to late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Oldimeji aka Mohbad led the public to believe that he had a hand in the death of his former signee (Mohbad).

“The above quoted words in the publications set out above were in their natural and ordinary meanings defamatory of our client and have exposed him to public odium, ridicule and contempt.

‘‘Alternatively, by way of innuendo, the above quoted words meant and understood to mean that our client was complicit in the alleged murder of Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad),” the letter also read.

