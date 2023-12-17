Mr. Ibu not amputated on both legs – Family

The family of ailing Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu has denied claims that the thespian was amputated on both legs.

This came after the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Dr. Emeka Rollas, said Mr. Ibu can hardly talk after his leg was amputated.

Rollas, who gave an update on the health of the ailing actor and his colleague Amaechi Muanagor in a chat with journalists, said the AGN was resigning to fate concerning the two actors.

He said: “We are resigning to fate concerning the two actors. As I speak with you, Mr Ibu hardly talks again and he has undergone another leg amputation.

“You will shed tears if you see Amaechi Muonagor now, his legs are completely paralyzed. I’m calling on all fans and well-wishers of the actor to join hands with other philanthropic Nigerians to support him in this dire time.”

However, in a lengthy statement issued on Saturday, the family said the versatile actor was not amputated on both legs but only one.

The family added that the first amputation did not completely correct Mr. Ibu’s health predicament so the doctors went ahead to amputate the same leg further to ensure he does not lose his life.

The statement read: “We wish to express our sincere gratitude to well-meaning Nigerians and the general public for your immense contributions, physically, spiritually and most above all financially, in getting our daddy Mr. John Okafor (Mr. Ibu) back on his feet again.

‘‘We wish to correct some misconceptions making rounds on social media concerning the current state of our father’s health.

‘‘First we will like to state that our daddy wasn’t amputated on both legs but only one. The first amputation didn’t completely correct his health predicament so the doctors had to go ahead to amputate the same leg further to ensure we didn’t lose him.

“Daddy’s cause of sickness is also not diabetes but he’s had constant clotting of the blood in his leg (diseased blood vessels) and other health challenges posing risk to his life , therefore the need for the amputation.

“Lastly, the only reason why the family has not flown him out of the country till date is because the doctors have tagged him “Not Fit to Fly”.. This tag has made it extremely impossible to get him out of the country for advanced treatment as no airline will fly him.. Daddy is currently admitted at one of the biggest and best hospitals we’ve got in Nigeria as of today and the hospital has availed him a pool of very astute professionals.

“As Daddy is recuperating we urge his friends, colleagues, fans, and Nigerians at large to keep him in their prayers and peddle down on unconfirmed reports concerning our dad’s health.

“Thank you Nigerians, you all have been very supportive this period. God bless you all.”

