Entertainment
SAD! Doctors amputate ailing actor, Mr. Ibu’s leg
This is not the best of times for ailing Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu who has now had one of his legs amputated after several operations.
Mr. Ibu’s family confirmed the development while sharing an update on the actor’s health condition on his Instagram page on Monday.
The family added that doctors amputated the actor’s leg after seven surgeries to save his life.
The statement read: ‘’Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone who has come through for our dad; saying we are grateful is an understatement, and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.
READ ALSO: Family shares update on health condition of ailing actor Mr Ibu
“As of 1:00 p.m., today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries, but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery, one of his legs had to be amputated.
“This development has been hard on us all, but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.
“Please, we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians as, at this stage, Daddy is still very delicate, and he needs all the help he can get.
“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time, Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported him during this period as soon as he’s stable.”
