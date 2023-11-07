Hilda Baci Chef Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, who formerly held the world Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon, has congratulated Irish Chef, Alan Fisher for beating her record.

This comes after the Guinness World Records on Tuesday disclosed that Fisher from Ireland cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.

Chef Baci congratulated Alan on her X account on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Alan secured the title for the longest cooking marathon (individual), setting a new record with an astonishing time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

This achievement surpassed the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci by over 24 hours.

Alan also claimed the title for the longest baking marathon (individual), clocking in at 47 hours and 21 minutes, surpassing the previous record held by Wendy Sandner from the USA, who had a time of 31 hours and 16 minutes.

He took on both challenges at the same time, spending over 160 hours in the kitchen with just a little over a day of rest in between the two record-breaking attempts.

