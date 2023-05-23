Media intelligence shows that news of Hilda’s cook-a-thon was viewed 4.8bn times

A media intelligence report has showed that the audience reach from the recent feat of Hilda’s Baci (Hilda Bassey Effiong) Cook-a-thon, to get into the Guinness World Records was 4,812,704,500.

The report was released by Media Intelligence Consultancy, P+ Measurement Services, which said it conducted a media performance audit on Baci’s Cook-a-thon, which made her the world’s longest-cooking champion. The firm said the audit critically examined and revealed the media sentiment, media reach, media share by countries, and sponsorships of Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon.

The report said, “According to the analysis, the positive sentiment garnered 85%, which can be leveraged by Hilda Baci to build brand loyalty and increase engagement with her audience; while the negative sentiment of 15% suggests that any issues or concerns raised during the event were addressed promptly and effectively.

“The analysis of media share by country highlights the top five countries with the highest earned media coverage of Hilda Baci. 67% of the media coverage emanates from Nigeria, followed by the USA with 15%. The United Kingdom with 4%, Ghana with 3%, and Canada with 1%. The remaining countries had a relatively lower media share, indicating varying degrees of interest and coverage.

“Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon was analyzed using data harvested from traditional and digital media. These media types provided significant insights on the reach, impact, and characteristics of the event, with 87% generated from digital media and 13% from traditional media, providing a sense of credibility and authenticity to the event.

“The audience reach of 4,812,704,500 is a testament to the popularity and success of the Cook-a-thon media engagement. The traditional media gained 13% and the digital media gained 87% based on the media type analyzed. The high percentage of online media mentions also suggests that digital media played a significant role in driving awareness and engagement about the event.

“The Amore Gardens, the top sponsor, received 18% of the media attention, followed by Uber with 14%, BaigeWallet came in third with 13%, and Arla and Woodscope in lower positions with 10% and 9%, respectively. Noting that media prominence doesn’t necessarily equate to the level of financial or logistical support provided by each sponsor. It reflects the volume of media exposure and visibility they received during the event period.

