Chef Dammy beats Hilda Baci’s Cook-a-thon record, moves to set new one

Ekiti State-born Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has taken her quest to break the Cook-a-Thon record set by Chef Hilda Baci a few weeks ago to another notch after she reportedly crossed the 100-hour limit.

Chef Dammy, an undergraduate of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), who started her marathon cooking task last week Friday, according to reports, broke the record on Tuesday morning, well on her way to setting a new record of 120 hours cook-a-thon done by an individual she said was her target.

With the feat, she has matched the recent record set by Chef Hilda Baci in Lagos, which had also been confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records.

Her efforts have been recognised by many celebrities who have rallied support for her while the wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Mrs Olayemi Oyebanji, also commended her resilience.

Writing on her Twitter page, the Ekiti State First Lady urged Nigerians to celebrate Damilola’s bold pursuit.

“The last 70 hours have been about Chef Dammy @dammypas, a determined Ekiti undergraduate, who is making a bold attempt to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon.

“For me, it’s her courage and determination to stand for something positive, using her God-given talent to make a statement.

“Miss Damilola Adeparusi, surely has our love and support as she forges ahead to make this bold statement.

“I salute your courage Chef Dammy, for your decision to run your own race. Congratulations,” the First Lady posted.

