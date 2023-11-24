Ondo Police explains arrest of Chef Dammy after petition by her pastor

The popular chef Damilola Adeparusi also known as Chef Dammy, who attempted to break the Guinness World Record, was on Thursday, invited by men of the Police AIG zone 17 in Akure, Ondo State.

This was in response to a petition that her pastor, Adegoke Jeremiah, had filed against her.

The AIG Zone 17 spokesperson, DSP Hakeem, confirmed news of her invitation and stated that the police had invited her after receiving a petition against Chef Dammy.

He added that Dammy accepted the invitation on Thursday, November 23 in the afternoon and that, after submitting a bond, was given administrative bail.

“She is not in our custody. She was not detained,” DSP Hakeem noted.

Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports on Thursday that Chef Dammy was arrested by the police AIG zone 1 in Akure following a petition.

The chef was apprehended by the police and reports said that the specific station that detained Dammy has a history of corruption, according to an X user with the handle @YemieFash.

Fash posted, “I have information that Chef Dammy has been arrested by men of the @PoliceNG AIG zone 17 in Akure for a petition against her by her pastor, that police station has a history of extremely corrupt practices and I am speaking from personal experience.

“I urge the families of Chef Dammy to speak out in case the right of Dammy is abused at any point. cc: @Princemoye1”

In another terse update after two hours of her arrests, he said: “Chef Dammy has been released on bail.”

