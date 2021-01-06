Police arrests man, mistress, for allegedly stealing wife’s three-month-old baby in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo State have arrested a middle-aged man, Wasiu Mamukuyomi, and his mistress, Temitope Adeniyi, for allegedly conniving to steal his wife’s three-month-old baby.

The spokesman of the state police command, Teo-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday, said Adeniyi was arrested late on Tuesday after a manhunt ordered by the state’s Commissioner of Police.

Mamukuyomi was arrested on Monday.

According to the police, Adeniyi allegedly took the baby from his mother’s shop at the Oke Bola area of Ondo town on January 2.

Mamukuyomi’s wife, a fashion designer, told the police that her husband brought Adeniyi to learn the trade under her without knowing that she was his secret lover.

She said the man lied that the lady was his friend’s wife, only to discover later that the claim was false.

The woman said: “My husband brought the lady to me on December 3, 2020, to train her in tailoring.

“But I later noticed that the lady and my husband usually communicate on the phone whenever we were together in the shop.

“On Saturday, January 2, 2021, the lady came to the shop as usual. After bathing my baby girl that afternoon, she took permission from me to put the baby on her back.

“I later gave her my ATM card to help me withdraw N3,000 that was transferred to my account by a customer at a nearby Point of Sale (PoS) stand.

“After some hours that she did not return with my baby, I put a call to my husband several times to inform him about the incident, but my husband refused to pick my calls.

“When my husband came back from work, he did not show any concern for the missing baby.

“It was at that point that we invited the police to arrest him. He was later taken to the Enuowa Police Station in Ondo where he confessed that the lady in question was his girlfriend.

“He also confessed that he rented a room apartment for the lady at the Eweje area of Yaba, Ondo, but denied knowing anything about the disappearance of the child.”

The police spokesman, who spoke further on the incident, said the arrest of Mamukuyomi helped the police to track Adeniyi’s hideout.

He said: “The father of the baby and the mistress had been arrested and they are in our custody. Investigations have commenced into the matter and the suspects would soon be charged to court.”

