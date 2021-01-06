IDPs: Qatar donates $50,000 to Nigeria refugees commission

The Qatari Ambassador to Nigeria, AbdulAziz Mubarak AlMuhannadi, Tuesday, donated the sum of $50,000 (N25 million) to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) for the construction of an education learning centre at Wassa IDP camp in Abuja.

AlMuhannadi made the donation when the NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Basheer Mohammed, visited the envoy at the Qatar Embassy in Abuja.

He said the donation was to support the commission in his efforts to provide succour to displaced persons and give them a dignified life in Nigeria.

Read also: Zulum calls for return of over 200,000 refugees in neighboring countries

The envoy said: “We will partner with the commission in the areas of resettling displaced persons, setting up education learning centres, making them self-reliant and giving them back their lives of dignity.”

Mohammed thanked the Qatari ambassador and promised that the money would be used for the project.

“The learning centre will provide a comprehensive learning programme, including numeracy, literacy, as well as vocational and life skills training to displaced children, adolescents and young people.

“The centre will also be used to provide integrated health education and psychosocial support service,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions