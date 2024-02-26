Qatar makes u-turn, agrees to host business forum during Tinubu’s visit

In a sudden reversal, the Qatari government, on Sunday, agreed to host a business and investment forum during Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s upcoming visit to the country.

This comes after the Qatari embassy initially rejected the proposed forum in a note dated February 22nd, 2024, citing scheduling conflicts and the lack of a relevant agreement between the two nations.

Initial Rejection:

The February 22nd note from the Qatari embassy apologized for declining the proposed forum and stated that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry would be unavailable due to existing commitments. Additionally, the note mentioned the absence of a formal agreement between Qatar and Nigeria regarding investment promotion and protection.

Change of Course:

In a new statement issued today, the Qatari embassy announced that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will now host the forum on March 3rd, 2024, as originally requested by the Nigerian side. This sudden change of course suggests that further negotiations or clarifications may have taken place between the two governments.

The statement reads, “Regarding the upcoming State visit of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Qatar from 2nd-3rd March 2024 and with reference to our Note: Ref: QEA/FA/057/24 dated 22/02/2024 regarding holding of a Business and Investment Forum (BIF) on the margins of Mr. President’s visit to Qatar on 2nd March 2024.”

“The Embassy has the honour to convey that the Qatar Chamber of Commerce will host the above mentioned event on 3rd march 2024, as proposed by the Nigerian side.”

Uncertain Context:

The reasons behind the initial rejection and the subsequent reversal remain unclear. It is important to note that this situation highlights the importance of clear communication and official agreements between nations when engaging in international economic initiatives.

