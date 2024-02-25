Afenifere begs Yoruba people not to participate in protests over economic hardship

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has begged Yoruba people not to participate in the protests breaking out from some parts of the country over the current economic hardship in the country.

Residents of Kano, Ogun, Niger, Sokoto and Osun states have staged protests to express their displeasure on the rising cost of living.

The chairman of the organisation’s elders caucus, Reuben Fasoranti, in a statement on Sunday, while acknowledging the hardship faced by the people, said that Nigerians have to be understanding of the current situation.

According to him, the economic measures taken by the Federal Government, though difficult, are aimed at bringing prosperity to the country at large.

The statement read in part: “As a responsible leader, I appeal to every Yoruba man and woman, young and old, and our fellow citizens across the nationalities, to exercise patience and refrain from engaging in protests or actions that may escalate tensions.

“The outcry over the hardship, hunger, and price hikes is not unexpected. However, we must come to terms with the realities of our national challenges, which the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is striving to resolve.

“While acknowledging the hardships faced by our people, it is important to recognise that these economic measures, although difficult, are part of a larger strategy aimed at restoring economic prosperity and stability to Nigeria.

“The government’s commitment to implementing these measures is a testament to its dedication to addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, inherited from the ills of the previous years.”

He further urged Nigerians to trust in the government’s “commitment to the welfare of our nation”, adding that the Federal Government’s policies will benefit all in the long run.

“Let us engage in constructive dialogue and contribute positively to the ongoing economic reforms. Join me in appealing for unity and understanding among our people. Together, we can weather this storm and emerge stronger as a nation.

“It is important to note that the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the Naira is not undertaken lightly, as we all know the great damage done to our national prosperity through the nefarious activities of the agents of darkness within the oil and financial sectors.

“These measures by the Federal Government, though painful in the short term, are designed to create a more sustainable economic environment that will benefit us all in the long run.

“It requires collective understanding and resilience from every citizen as we navigate through these challenging times,” the Afenifere leader stressed.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress {NLC}declared a two-day nationwide protest slated for February 27 and February 28, 2024.

