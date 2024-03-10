Don’t sweep N3trn budget padding allegation under the carpet, PRP tells Tinubu

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has described the allegation of padding of the 2024 national budget to the tune of N3 trillion as the alarming and unethical.

The alleged budget padding purportedly raised the original figure from N25 trillion to a staggering N28 trillion, sparking intense debate and concern among various stakeholders.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the party urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to not only investigate these allegations but also to hold all those found responsible accountable for their actions.

The PRP call is coming in the wake of serious accusations from Abdul Ningi, the senator representing Bauchi Central.

Ningi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, in a BBC Hausa interview, claimed that extensive damage had been inflicted on both the north and the entire country due to this budget issue.

Ningi revealed that in response to the allegations, northern senators have consulted with experts to meticulously review the 2024 budget.

However, the PRP, in a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, expressed its deep concerns over the potential repercussions of such fiscal misconduct.

“This act, if true, represents gross misconduct and a blatant disregard for the principles of transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility that our great nation deserves, especially at these trying times.

“We strongly believe that parliament must stand up to its statutory and constitutional responsibility of factual appropriation and funding by the provisions of the budget office and that public funds must be utilized judiciously and for the sole purpose of advancing the interests of the citizens,” Ishaq emphasized.

The PRP also called on the National Assembly to fulfill its constitutional duties by ensuring the budget is rigorously examined and truly reflects the nation’s best interests.

In a clarion call to elected officials, the party reminded them that their primary duty is to serve the people with integrity and honesty.

The PRP also called on all Nigerians to join in condemning the alleged budget padding.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in condemning this alleged budget padding and to demand that those responsible be held accountable. Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous, and corruption-free Nigeria,” Ishaq added.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, in a statement on Sunday, however denied the allegations of budget padding and being anti-North.

