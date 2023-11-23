Bandits abduct six persons at Katsina varsity campus, NSCDC rescues three

Six persons were, on Wednesday, abducted who rode on 10 motorcycles at the Federal University, Dutsinma, (FUDMA), Katsina State

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), however, rescued three, who all females while the bandits made away with the remaining three, include a boy.

The six were farmers working on spare land of the university when the bandits attacked.

Spokesman of the Katsina State Command of the NSCDC, Buhari Hamisu, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Katsina on Thursday.

According to him, the NSCDC was collaborating with sister security agencies and members of communities to rescue the abducted and bring the culprits to book.

“The command intends to synergise with the university, with the army and the police to form a joint security team to fortify the institution and its environs from further attacks,’’ Hamisu said.

He also told newsmen that the NSCDC had foiled smuggling attempts in the border areas of Katisna State and seized contraband items in recent times.

“In the last two months, we were able to intercept bags of beans, tiger nuts, vegetable oil, used clothes, empty and filled gas cylinders, and handed them over to the Nigeria Customs Service,’’ Hamisu said.

