Police arrests seven Appeal Court judgement protesters in Kano

Police operatives in Kano State on Wednesday arrested seven people protesting the Appeal Court judgment that sacked Abba-Kabir Yusuf as governor of the state.

A large group of protesters took to the streets of Kano on Wednesday and demanded a review of the judgment.

This followed the discovery of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement which had caused confusion in the state.

The police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, confirmed the arrest of the protesters to journalists on Wednesday night.

He said the protesters were arrested around Kano Line while heading to State House road.

Gumel said: “We have succeeded in preventing the protesters and we have arrested seven of them.

“We have deployed armed policemen to the area. We have since commenced an intensive investigation and we will update you in due course.”

He urged the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses as the police along with other security agencies had taken security measures to prevent a reoccurrence of the protest.

“I am appealing to the residents not to hesitate to report to the nearest security outfits any person or group of people engaged in any form of protest in and outside the metropolis for prompt action,” the CP added.

