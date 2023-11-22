Protests rock Kano over Appeal Court judgement on governorship election

Protests on Wednesday rocked Kano State following the sack of Governor Abba Yusuf by the appeal court.

A three-member panel of the appeal court led by Justice M. U. Adumeh on November 17 upheld the verdict of the state governorship election petition tribunal which nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election.

The court declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

The protests followed the discovery of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the appeal court judgement which had caused confusion in the state.

The protesters who marched through the Dan Agundi area of the state chanted solidarity songs and demanded justice on the matter.

They were however dispersed by police operatives deployed to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now