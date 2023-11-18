NNPP founder rejects Appeal Court ruling on Kano election

The founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, has described as shocking the Appeal Court ruling that sacked the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice M.A. Adumeh had on Friday upheld the verdict of the Kano State governorship election tribunal which nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The panel declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, as the duly elected governor of the state.

The appellate court held that Yusuf was not qualified to contest the election as he was not in the NNPP membership register before the election.

Aniebonam, who reacted to the ruling in a statement on Saturday, said only the party could determine its members and not the court.

He said: “Again a rude shock to me hearing the verdict of the appeal court in Abuja against the governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf of NNPP.

“I do know that it is only the NNPP and its members that can determine who is a member of the party.

“I also know that a party and its members can bring into the party, and grant such a person a waiver to go into election and represent the party in an election.

“I also know and believe that it is only someone who contested nomination under NNPP that can challenge the membership of the party in an election.

“To the contrary, no other person has the right to raise objection.”

He, however, expressed optimism that NNPP would get justice at the Supreme Court.

Aniebonam added: “Our hope is alive ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in due time.

“I hereby encourage all members of our great party and indeed the indigenes of Kano in particular to keep faith with the final decision of God under this avoidable circumstance.”

