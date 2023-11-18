Gov Yusuf heads to Supreme Court after sack, vows to reclaim mandate

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has vowed to reclaim his mandate by heading to the Supreme Court after his sack by the Appeal Court on Friday.

The Abuja Division of the appellate court had, on Friday, upheld the ruling of the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election and declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the rightful winner of the polls.

But in a statement on Saturday, Yusuf said he and his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), will be heading to the apex court to contest the verdict of the Appeal Court.

Yusuf who advised his supporters to remain calm, expressed optimism that the Supreme Court would eventually overturn the rulings of the lower courts and restore the mandate given to him by the people of the state.

“We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will, by the grace of Allah SWT, set aside these miscarriages of justice by the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, and reaffirm our mandate, as given by the good people of Kano State,” Yusuf said in the statement posted on In a statement posted on his social media handle.

Read also: Kano Gov, Yusuf, out as Appeal Court upholds Tribunal judgment sacking him

He noted that the decision to take his case to the Supreme Court came after careful consideration and extensive consultations with party stakeholders.

“Finally, I call on the good people of the state and other well-meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for Allah’s mercy and protection to save the state from the injustice of mischief makers, who are desperately scheming to hijack power through the back door and return the state to the dark ages,” he wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now