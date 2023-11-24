Prof Okonedo, Airtel CEO discuss ethics in business as Pan-Atlantic University hosts inaugural TEDxPAU

The Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos was the centre of reasoned conversations around important subjects like business ethics and valuable support systems as it held its inaugural TEDx event on Friday.

The event brought together an elite lineup of thought leaders, and industry experts to make insightful contributions under the theme: “Rethink.”

The discussions held at the Honeywell Auditorium of the Lagos Business School (LBS) featured a lineup of speakers from different industries who shared their unique perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

The attendees were also treated to captivating performances and interactive and networking sessions after the event.

The event started with an opening address by Bella Victor, the organizer and licensee, who opened conversations for the day with a talk on the power of ideas and the importance of the event for students. He also provided a background into the journey that brought the event to fruition, pointing to grit and hard work.

The Vice Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Prof. Enase Okonedo, ventured into a delicate area during her presentation. She spoke about the everyday struggle in the business world to balance self-interest and ethics. Speaking about ethics in the marketplace, she highlighted the struggle between balancing ethical considerations and self-interest. She said, “You know what you have learnt, you know the right thing to do but sometimes, the challenges of living true to the ethical considerations versus self-interest are hard to negotiate in our minds.

“But what do we do? Do we play ball, as they say and therefore further contribute to the problems that we have seen and all the experience on a day-to-day basis?”

Also speaking, Mr. Carl Cruz, the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, emphasized the value of a support system. “There will be a time when everything goes wrong, when you don’t expect, when things happen, you don’t expect it the way it should happen, you will be frustrated. This is the time that you will really depend on a very strong support system”, he said.

According to the organizers, the event would continue well into the future, bringing together inspiring voices from diverse fields.

According to Bella Victor and the team behind TEDxPAU, they aspire to create a long-lasting platform for thought-provoking discourse and motivation.

Their stated plans include inviting a diverse array of industry leaders, visionaries, and inspirational figures to engage with the student community, sharing their valuable insights, experiences, and wisdom.

TEDxPAU is an independently organized TED event hosted by Pan-Atlantic University. The event brings together thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share ideas and inspire positive change within the community and beyond. The inaugural event held on November 4.

