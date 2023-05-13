Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 13, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you
1. Buhari, Aisha move to transitional house ahead of May 29 handover
President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have moved into the Glass House, a temporary abode for outgoing leaders, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more
2. I must be Nigeria’s president, won’t run away – Peter Obi
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, expressed confidence in his chances of ruling Nigeria as president.Read more
3. Court assumes jurisdiction in Abure’s case, adjourns hearing till May 17
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday assumed jurisdiction in the suit filed against the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and three others by some members of the party.Read more
4. Shettima to meet Wase, others on Reps speakership
The Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, said on Friday he would open discussion with all individuals eyeing the position of the speaker in the House of Representatives to accept the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision on the matter.Read more
5. Five Abuja residents file fresh suit to stop Tinubu’s inauguration
Five residents of Abuja have filed a fresh suit to stop the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu barely 17 days to the scheduled May 29 date.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 8, 2023
6. MTN, Airtel, others to disconnect banks over N120bn USSD debt
Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have concluded plans to disconnect banks over N120 billion in Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) debt.Read more
7. Angola, Nigeria top OPEC’s oil production lists for Africa
Angola displaced Nigeria as Africa’s largest crude oil producer last month.Read more
8. Troops destroy illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom
A Joint Task Force comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy on Thursday destroyed illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom State.Read more
9. Police kills leader of armed robbery gang, arrests 3 in Oyo
Police operatives in Oyo have killed the leader of a suspected armed robbery gang and arrested three others in the state.Read more
10. Haaland wins Football Writers’ award after brilliant debut season at City
Erling Haaland, a striker with Manchester City, has been selected as the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...