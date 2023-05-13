Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, May 13, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you

1. Buhari, Aisha move to transitional house ahead of May 29 handover

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, have moved into the Glass House, a temporary abode for outgoing leaders, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

2. I must be Nigeria’s president, won’t run away – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, expressed confidence in his chances of ruling Nigeria as president.Read more

3. Court assumes jurisdiction in Abure’s case, adjourns hearing till May 17

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday assumed jurisdiction in the suit filed against the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, and three others by some members of the party.Read more

4. Shettima to meet Wase, others on Reps speakership

The Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, said on Friday he would open discussion with all individuals eyeing the position of the speaker in the House of Representatives to accept the All Progressives Congress (APC) decision on the matter.Read more

5. Five Abuja residents file fresh suit to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

Five residents of Abuja have filed a fresh suit to stop the inauguration of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu barely 17 days to the scheduled May 29 date.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, May 8, 2023

6. MTN, Airtel, others to disconnect banks over N120bn USSD debt

Telecommunications operators in Nigeria have concluded plans to disconnect banks over N120 billion in Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) debt.Read more

7. Angola, Nigeria top OPEC’s oil production lists for Africa

Angola displaced Nigeria as Africa’s largest crude oil producer last month.Read more

8. Troops destroy illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom

A Joint Task Force comprising personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Navy on Thursday destroyed illegally refined petroleum products in Akwa Ibom State.Read more

9. Police kills leader of armed robbery gang, arrests 3 in Oyo

Police operatives in Oyo have killed the leader of a suspected armed robbery gang and arrested three others in the state.Read more

10. Haaland wins Football Writers’ award after brilliant debut season at City

Erling Haaland, a striker with Manchester City, has been selected as the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now