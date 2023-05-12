I must be Nigeria’s president, won’t run away – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, expressed confidence in his chances of ruling Nigeria as president.

Obi, who stated this at the launch of a book titled: “Peter Obi: many voices, one perspective’ in Anambra State, however, said he was not in a hurry to achieve the dream.

The former Anambra governor said he was more concerned about the leadership recruitment process, and not who eventually emerged from such arrangement.

He insisted that the struggle to free the country from bad leadership was for every Nigerian.

Obi, who finished third in the February 25 election, is challenging the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the exercise.

He said: “Anyone who thinks I am in transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I am sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow.

“Other people who want to be, should come and tell us what they want to do, and how to do it. This is my country, I don’t have dual citizenship. If anyone thinks I am going to run away from Nigeria, they are lying.

“I have three engagements in Anambra and Lagos today. I will be speaking in Lagos tonight. We will not leave Nigeria. I am not in a hurry to become the president, but I know it must happen.

“The struggle to free Nigeria from bad leadership is not for the elites alone, but for every Nigerian. “For three years I was in court in Anambra to reclaim my mandate, just to challenge the process.

“Many people tried to discourage me, but I said even if the entire four years tenure elapsed for us to prove a point and correct the process, I will be fulfilled.

“My argument is that, let’s do what is right. I always tell everyone that I will not give people money to do the wrong thing. I have been the chairman of a committee; TETFUND committee and Prof. Yakubu Mahmud was my member.

“We know ourselves, but when he became INEC chairman, I have never met him. I told him, you are an umpire, just do what is right. If you have the chance to do the right thing, and you insist on perpetuating anarchy, then, it will consume everybody one day. I insist that we must do the right thing.”

