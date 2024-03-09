News
Abduction of school children in Kaduna unacceptable – Obi
The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Saturday decried the escalating insecurity in the country.
He was reacting to the latest abduction of pupils and staff in a school in Kaduna State.
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday stormed the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Kuriga town, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and abducted more than 200 people, including pupils and staff at the facility.
A global rights watchdog, Amnesty International, and other concerned groups and individuals have since demanded the safe return of the hostages.
In a statement issued by the spokesman for the LP presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, the former Anambra State governor said that it was unacceptable that Nigerian children would not be allowed to learn in a secure environment because of criminals.
READ ALSO: Kaduna denies reports it hired private negotiator for abducted students
Obi said: “We are again confronted with the ugly news of the abduction of over 200 pupils and students plus a teacher of a school in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.”
He urged relevant authorities to ensure that children return to school and learn in a conducive atmosphere
The LP candidate called for more concerted efforts to address insecurity in the country.
“I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer our challenges.
“We must ensure that every Nigerian child can pursue their dreams and aspirations in a safe and secure nation. This is our duty in the New Nigeria which is possible,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...