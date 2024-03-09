Abduction of school children in Kaduna unacceptable – Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, on Saturday decried the escalating insecurity in the country.

He was reacting to the latest abduction of pupils and staff in a school in Kaduna State.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday stormed the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School in Kuriga town, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and abducted more than 200 people, including pupils and staff at the facility.

A global rights watchdog, Amnesty International, and other concerned groups and individuals have since demanded the safe return of the hostages.

In a statement issued by the spokesman for the LP presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko, the former Anambra State governor said that it was unacceptable that Nigerian children would not be allowed to learn in a secure environment because of criminals.

Obi said: “We are again confronted with the ugly news of the abduction of over 200 pupils and students plus a teacher of a school in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State.”

He urged relevant authorities to ensure that children return to school and learn in a conducive atmosphere

The LP candidate called for more concerted efforts to address insecurity in the country.

“I urge every Nigerian to continue to work and pray for the nation so that we can collectively conquer our challenges.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian child can pursue their dreams and aspirations in a safe and secure nation. This is our duty in the New Nigeria which is possible,” he added.

