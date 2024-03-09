Kebbi governor sacks district head for insubordination

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has sacked the District Head of Sauwa, Muhammad-Sauwa.

The Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Mansir Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the governor also suspended the District Head of Guluma, Muhammad Bashir-Guluma, for six months.

The chairman said Mohammed-Sauwa and his Guluma counterpart were sanctioned for insubordination.

The decisions, according to him, were in line with the Public Services Rule 030301(0) in the state.

Shehu said: “The termination and suspension of the two district heads of Sauwa and Guluma in Arugungu Local Government Area is as a result of a committee’s report constituted to investigate them.

“After the committee’s investigation, they were found guilty. Meanwhile, the termination and suspension took effect on 29th February 2024.

“For the District Head of Guluma, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar-Guluma, the commission considered and approved a lesser penalty of six months suspension and stopped his salary for six months for an act of insubordination.”

