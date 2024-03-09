News
Kebbi governor sacks district head for insubordination
The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has sacked the District Head of Sauwa, Muhammad-Sauwa.
The Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Mansir Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.
He said the governor also suspended the District Head of Guluma, Muhammad Bashir-Guluma, for six months.
The chairman said Mohammed-Sauwa and his Guluma counterpart were sanctioned for insubordination.
The decisions, according to him, were in line with the Public Services Rule 030301(0) in the state.
Shehu said: “The termination and suspension of the two district heads of Sauwa and Guluma in Arugungu Local Government Area is as a result of a committee’s report constituted to investigate them.
“After the committee’s investigation, they were found guilty. Meanwhile, the termination and suspension took effect on 29th February 2024.
“For the District Head of Guluma, Alhaji Muhammad Bashar-Guluma, the commission considered and approved a lesser penalty of six months suspension and stopped his salary for six months for an act of insubordination.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...