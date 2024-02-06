Kebbi govt suspends academic activities in two colleges

The Kebbi State government has suspended academic activities indefinitely in two colleges in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Higher Education, Alhaji Isah Abubakar-Tunga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi by the Director of Higher Education in the state, Aliyu Shehu-Jega.

He listed the affected schools as Lamido Umaru Mutube College of Advanced Studies also known as Health Sciences and Technology, Dakingari, and SAHAM College of Health Sciences and Technology, Zuru.

The commissioner said the suspension of academic activities in the schools followed their failure to pay the annual dues of N100,000 each for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

