Politics
APC’s Nasir Idris wins Kebbi governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Nasir Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Kebbi State governorship election.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Saidu Yusuf, who announced the results of the supplementary election held on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi, said Idris scored 409,225 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Gen. Aminu Bands (retd), who got 360,940 votes.
Read also:INEC cancels election in Akwa Ibom constituency over violence
The commission had last month declared the March 18 election in the state inconclusive over the difference in the margin of votes gathered by the two leading candidates.
In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect promised to run an all-inclusive government and build on the achievements of the outgoing Governor Atiku Bagudu in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...