PDP leaders, supporters join APC in Ondo

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and their supporters on Friday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors who were led by a former Deputy Chairman of PDP in Akure South LGA, Smart Oloye, were received by the APC chairman in the state, Chief Ade Adetimehin, in his office in the state capital.

The APC Director of media in the state, Mr. Steve Otaloro, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the defectors were mainly supporters of the former lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency, late Adedayo Omolafe aka Expensive.

Omolafe, who was elected into the House of Representatives on the platform of PDP in 2019, died on August 16, 2021.

Oloye, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said: “The reason we are here today is to formally declare for APC after making consultations across the entire political landscape of Akure Local Government.

“We want the political structure left behind by our late mentor, Adedayo Omolafe, to be fully integrated into APC and given a sense of belonging like every member and the state chairman of the party, Chief Ade Adetimehin, has assured us of his support.

“We believe it’s the best thing to do moving forward after waiting for this long.

“And we acknowledge the political sagacity, understanding, and love shown to the group by Mr. Adetimehin after the death of our political mentor, Adedayo Omolafe.

“The APC chairman has been very supportive of the family of our late leader.”

