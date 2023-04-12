PDP National Secretary, Anyanwu, emerges Imo governorship candidate

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has emerged the party’s governorship candidate for the state’s off-cycle governorship election scheduled for November 11.

Anyanwu emerged as the party’s guber candidate in the state following the PDP primary held at the state secretariat of the party in Owerri on Wednesday.

Confirming the development in a statement shortly after the primary, the State Organising Secretary of the PDP, Lawrence Biado, said a seven-man electoral panel constituted by the National Working Committee headed by Kenneth Okon, was on hand to monitor the primary.

Anyanwu is expected to challenge the reelection bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), along other candidates in the election.

