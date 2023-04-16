Politics
APGA candidate wins Reps seat in Ebonyi
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Joseph Nwobashi, has won the rerun election for the Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.
The Returning Officer, Prof. Augustine Ibegbu, who announced the results of the election on Sunday, said Nwobashi polled 11,890 votes to defeat his closest rival, Emmanuel Nwite of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 11,150 votes.
Read also:Court confirms Oye as lawful nat'l chairman of APGA
The Labour Party candidate, Mr. Chinedu Oguta, garnered 8,076 votes in the exercise.
Meanwhile, the APGA Publicity Secretary in the state, Chibuike Nwanchor, has congratulated Nwobashi on his victory in the election and urged party members to continue to work together.
He insisted that better days are ahead for the party.
