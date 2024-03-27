APGA throws weight behind Otti’s termination of ex-govs’ deputies’ pensions

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Wednesday expressed its backing for Governor Alex Otti’s decision to abolish pensions for former governors and deputy governors in Abia State.

APGA, in a statement by the National Vice Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere; and the National Organising Secretary, Emmanuel Igbokwe, saluted the courage of the governor and the lawmakers in abrogating the pension law which the party described as self-serving.

The party said that the abolished law was never in the interest of the people but “only protected the selfish interests of the few that had made themselves so rich at the expense of the people.”

APGA insisted that “Abia’s resources should be deployed evenly to promote public interest and developments across all sectors and strata of society.”

The party, however, urged the governor not to renege in his campaign promise to clear the backlog of pension arrears of Abia retirees and salary arrears of workers which accumulated under the watch of his predecessors.

APGA noted that life had become miserable for many pensioners in the state due to “gross neglect and careless attitude of previous administration.”

This move by Governor Otti has sparked mixed reactions. Supporters see it as a necessary step towards reducing government spending and reallocating funds to social programs and infrastructure development. Critics, however, argue that it undermines the principle of severance pay and could discourage future individuals from taking on leadership roles in the state.

The decision comes amidst Abia State’s ongoing struggle with limited resources. The state grapples with a significant backlog of unpaid pensions owed to retired civil servants. Governor Otti has framed the elimination of ex-governors’ pensions as a way to free up resources and address these outstanding debts.

It remains to be seen whether other states will follow Abia’s lead. The issue of ex-governors’ pensions is a contentious one across Nigeria, with arguments for and against reform continuing to be debated.

