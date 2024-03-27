Court refuses to stop Abure from conducting LP national convention

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, refused to restrain the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, from conducting the party’s national convention slated for Abia.

The LP national convention is expected to take place in Umuahia, Abia, on Wednesday.

The judge gave the ruling in a suit filed by a member of the party, Chief Chidozie Ezeugwa, and three others.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/383/2024, the plaintiffs urged the court to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents from conducting the LP convention, among other reliefs.

Other respondents in the suit are Umar Farouk Ibrahim, Clement Ojukwu, LP, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his ruling, Ekwo ordered the plaintiff to put all the respondents on notice of the ex-parte application moved by his lawyer, Ammeh Ammeh.

He said: “I have studied the motion ex-parte, the prayers sought therein, and the averments in the affidavit in support.

“Upon doing that, it is my opinion that this is not an application to be granted without hearing the other side.

“Therefore, I make an order for the applicant to put the defendants on notice of the ex-parte application forthwith and also for the applicants to serve the respondents all processes filed in this suit within 2 days of this order.”

He, thereafter, made an order for the respondents to show cause on the next date why the application should not be granted.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until April 4 for Abure and others to file their responses.

