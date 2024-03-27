Julius Abure re-elected as LP national chairman

The Labour Party national chairman, Julius Abure, has been re-elected for another term in office.

Abure, who has been at loggerheads with the Joe Ajaero-led leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) got the unanimous support of the party’s delegates at the national convention held on Wednesday in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Mr. Ikechukwu Emetu, announced the outcome of the exercise to the delight of the party’s supporters at the venue.

Emetu is also the chairman of the LP national convention committee.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier on Wednesday, refused to restrain Abure from conducting the party’s national convention.

The judge gave the ruling in a suit filed by a member of the party, Chief Chidozie Ezeugwa, and three others.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/383/2024, the plaintiffs urged the court to grant an interlocutory injunction restraining the respondents from conducting the LP convention, among other reliefs.

In his ruling, Ekwo ordered the plaintiff to put all the respondents on notice of the ex-parte application moved by his lawyer, Ammeh Ammeh.

