APGA fires back at Ganduje over comment on Anambra’s underdevelopment

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has taken aim at comments made by Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During a recent visit to Anambra State, Ganduje suggested the state’s lack of progress stemmed from not being aligned with the central government, which is controlled by the APC.

The APC chairman also noted that former governors who ruled Anambra State under APGA ended up leaving the APGA after ruling the state, which, according to him, further demonstrated that the party had no bearing in national importance.

Ejimofor Opara, APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, on Saturday, responded swiftly, refuting Ganduje’s claims. He pointed out that Anambra, despite being a minority party nationally, has achieved progress comparable to states governed by the APC.

Opara further criticized Ganduje’s assertion that former APGA governors in Anambra eventually left the party. He argued that this highlights individual choices rather than a weakness of APGA itself.

Opara said, “First, I wonder the level of progress Kano State made under Ganduje’s APC that resulted in a revolutionary and historic rejection of the party by the people in 2023 as the people opted instead to vote for the NNPP and were ready to stake their lives to defend their votes.

“Ganduje should understand that the South-East and Ndi Anambra in particular are more interested in why Kano State, after him, decided en masse to disconnect from the APC-controlled centre.

“Well, the APC is non-existent in Anambra, I am sure Ganduje himself knows this for a fact. Again, the continued existence of APGA in Anambra is performance-based.

“Anambra, and indeed the South-East is APGA land. There is no doubt about this, and even where the region decides to negotiate a handshake with the Centre, the APC has proven not to be such a viable alternative. I sincerely hope that Ganduje will seek to see that which is not hidden than opting for deliberate ignorance.”

The exchange underscores the ongoing political rivalry between the two parties, particularly as Anambra prepares for upcoming elections. APGA has governed the state for over a decade and seeks to maintain control. The APC, meanwhile, is aiming to expand its influence in the region.

