Politics
APGA chieftain, Ogbonna, switches to APC in Abia
A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, has switched to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Ogbonna announced his defection to the ruling party in a statement issued on Friday by his Media Director, Mr. Chisom Ogbonna, in Umuahia.
He said the decision was borne out of a deep conviction that the APC aligned more closely with his principles and aspirations.
READ ALSO: Ex-Anambra Gov, Obiano, rules out defection from APGA
Ogbonna said: “Throughout our political journey, our commitment has always been to serve the best interests of our constituents.
“We see this transition as a means to enhance our ability to make a positive impact on the lives of the people we represent.
“The APC’s commitment to good governance, inclusivity, and sustainable development resonates strongly with our principles.
“As we embark on this new chapter, we extend our gratitude to our supporters who have been unwavering in their faith and dedication. We assure you that our commitment to your welfare and the development of our beloved state remains steadfast.”
