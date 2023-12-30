PLATEAU: Overzealous security agents turning victims to suspects —Gov Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has alleged that some overzealous security agents are turning victims of attacks in communities in the state into victims.

The governor made the allegation on Friday during a visit of the Inspector-General of the Police, Kayode Egbetokun to his office in Jos, the state capital.

Mutfwang, who commended the IG and his men for their efforts in tackling insecurity, called for improved intelligence sharing among security agencies.

Mutfwang said: “Nigerians trust you and expect so much from you to change the narrative of policing in the country. We are happy to receive you and your team; the last couple of days have been very traumatic.

“In the pursuit of criminals, some overzealous security agents turn victims into suspects. This could be very traumatising to communities. If we share intelligence adequately, it will help the situation.

“This is not about ethnic profiling; let’s demonstrate to Nigerians that this monster can be tamed and don’t just go after the perpetrators, their sponsors too should be unmasked to bring the problems to a closure.”

Earlier in his remarks, Egbetokun expressed shock over the killings, adding that he had ordered the commencement of a special operation to stem the tide of attacks and killings in the state.

