Plateau women protest hunger, economic hardship

A group of women in Plateau State under the auspices of the “Voice of Women in Nigerian Leadership Initiative,” on Saturday, took to major streets of Jos, the state capital, to protest the hunger, poverty and economic hardship in the state and Nigeria in general.

The women, all dressed in black to portray their sombre mood, first converged at the Old Airport roundabout, carrying placards with various inscriptions to express their dissatisfaction over the economic meltdown in the country, which has caused inflation and untold hardship.

From the Old Airport junction, the aggrieved women moved to other major streets in the city, chanting songs and calling on government to come to their aid.

The State Coordinator of the women group, Mrs Lois Gotom who spoke to journalists during the peaceful protest, said they decided on the action to draw the attention of those in authority to their plight in the face of the economic hardship in the country, particularly the impact on women and children as primary carers and homemakers.

Gotom condemned the government’s attitude towards what she called the unfortunate situation, adding that government’s failure to control the escalating prices of essential commodities has led to hunger and starvation among the populace.

“In 2023, 50–60 per cent of our land in Nigeria was left uncultivated due to the fear of attacks by unknown gunmen. There were instances where farmers were forced to abandon their farms, particularly in Mangu and Bokkos of Plateau State, known for their agricultural productivity in crops like maize and potatoes,” she lamented.

“The recent civil unrest in those areas has further exacerbated the situation, leaving farmlands deserted and harvests destroyed,” she added.

Mrs Gotom further explained that the Voice of Women in Nigerian Leadership initiative which comprises of women from various walks of life, aims to amplify ordinary Nigerians’ voices and address systemic power imbalances.

She further called upon President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, elected government officials, and appointed leaders to take immediate action to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians, adding that women and children are suffering.

