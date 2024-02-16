Gunmen reportedly kill man in Plateau

Gunmen reportedly shot dead a middle-aged man, Sule Gwamnati, in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday.

The attackers also went away with the deceased’s wife identified as Blessing.

The Chairman of Community Peace Observers in Bokkos LGA, Kefas Mallai, confirmed the attack to journalists.

Mallai said the victim died at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) where he was rushed to for treatment.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling this report.

The North-Central state has recorded several violent attacks from criminals in the last two months.

Gunmen on December 24 last year killed over 200 in coordinated attacks on 15 communities of Barkin-Ladi and Bokkos LGAs.

