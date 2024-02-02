Gunmen attack police patrol team, kill operative in Ebonyi

Gunmen on Friday attacked a police patrol team and killed an operative along the Ngbo-Effium Road in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The acting spokesman for the state police command, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Abakaliki.

He said one other police operative sustained serious injuries in a gun duel with the attackers who used an ash-coloured Toyota Sienna for the operation.

READ ALSO: Gunmen invade palace in Kwara, kill monarch, abduct wife, two others

The injured police officer, according to the spokesman, is receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

He added that the operatives are on the trail of the criminals.

